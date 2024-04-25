NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,798.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,733.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,961.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

