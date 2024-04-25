QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QNST. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of QNST opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $968.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in QuinStreet by 16.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 168,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.