10,340 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 137,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

