RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

SOXL stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

