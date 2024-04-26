Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

