Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6 %

PINS opened at $32.64 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -543.91, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

