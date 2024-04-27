Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $124.00 at Bank of America

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:APH opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.