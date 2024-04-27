Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 1,934.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATBPF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

