Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $122.00 at Citigroup

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.99. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

