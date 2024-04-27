General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $186.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.43 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE GE opened at $162.31 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $163.65. The stock has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 12,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

