J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mobile Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mobile Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Manuel Chavez III purchased 33,043 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,676.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $140,997. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobile Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BEEP stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

