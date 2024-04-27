Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 481,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000.

Separately, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,263,000.

LZM stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Lifezone Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

