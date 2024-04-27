Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insmed by 39.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Insmed by 690.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

