Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 24.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 745.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

