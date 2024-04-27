Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

