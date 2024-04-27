Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,307,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 552,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 175,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

