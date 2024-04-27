Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Declines By 25.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.