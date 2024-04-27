Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CFO Sells $51,964.00 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %
WABC opened at $47.44 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.56.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
