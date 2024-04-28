259 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

