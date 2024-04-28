280 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 32.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $448.78 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.73 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.46. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

