AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 4,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.