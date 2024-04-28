African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Agriculture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of African Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of African Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $4,048,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Agriculture Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAGR opened at $0.33 on Friday. African Agriculture has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48.

African Agriculture Company Profile

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

