Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Up 13.8%

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. 50,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 185,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Alaunos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

