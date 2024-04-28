Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.5 %

APTV opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.39. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

