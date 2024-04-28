Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

TT stock opened at $304.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.22 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.