SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $218.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
