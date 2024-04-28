Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 1.48% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $53.06 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

