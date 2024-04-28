CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.82.

Shares of CACI opened at $404.87 on Thursday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $293.69 and a 52 week high of $406.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

