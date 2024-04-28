California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 38,535 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

