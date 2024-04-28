Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.69.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.13 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.