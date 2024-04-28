Cwm LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.