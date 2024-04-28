Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,215,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,730 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $732.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

