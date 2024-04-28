Cwm LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 63.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 679,582 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $47,762,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,261,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $27,738,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

