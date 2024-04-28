Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading Down 21.7%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 21.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

