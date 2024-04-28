Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 193.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.41 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

