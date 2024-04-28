GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 688 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.86. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

