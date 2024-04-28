Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,540,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 518,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 307,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 293,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,084,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $32.75 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

