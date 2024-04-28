New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.26 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of GATX worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of GATX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX opened at $127.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.27.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,656. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

