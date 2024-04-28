Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

