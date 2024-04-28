Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,188,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 92,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

