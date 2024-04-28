Revelstone Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCAC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 11,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $486,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

