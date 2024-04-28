Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $15.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

