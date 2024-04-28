TD Cowen Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $700.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.42.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $706.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $685.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA has a 1-year low of $369.00 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 103.31% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

