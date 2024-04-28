Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.7 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

