Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,055,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $7.79 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

