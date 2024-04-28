Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 75,160 Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPYA opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

