BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 11,419.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 513,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BankUnited by 482.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 285,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 236,706 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 120,441 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.