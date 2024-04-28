Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 21,048 Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOCN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 576.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 253,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2,408.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 327,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 314,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOCN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.