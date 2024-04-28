Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.52%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

