GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

